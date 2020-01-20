Chinese-built train sets delivered to Angolan railways

National Institute for Railways of Angola Director-General Ottoniel Manuel formally accepted on Saturday delivery of the first four of 10 new diesel train sets being made by CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China for local services in big cities in Angola, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says each of the four-carriage train sets can carry 696 passengers.

The report says they will be used in the cities of Luanda, Huambo, Benguela and Lubango.

In the past 15 years China has helped fully renovate the Angolan railway network, supplying new equipment and training staff, Angop quotes Mr Manuel as saying during a ceremony held in northern China’s Tangshan city to mark the delivery and shipping of the sets to Angola.