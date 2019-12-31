Chinese-built police surveillance centre opens in Luanda

Angolan President João Lourenço has opened the Chinese-built Integrated Centre for Public Security in Luanda, which will keep the Angolan capital under surveillance, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the centre is equipped to allow the police to keep an eye on crime hotspots in Luanda and nearby provinces, taking feeds from over 700 surveillance cameras in Luanda alone.

The report says the centre is staffed by 45 police officers trained at Chinese universities to operate the equipment.

Another 16 such centres will eventually be built to cover all of the country, Angop says.

In November the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that state-run China National Electronics Import and Export Corp. was supplying the Angolan police with the technology for the centre.