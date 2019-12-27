Chinese-built length of road in northern Mozambique opens

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi opened last week the first stretch of a new road in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa, part of which was built by China Communications Construction Co. Ltd (CCCC), AIM reports.

The Mozambican news agency says the 200 km stretch runs from the provincial capital, Lichinga, to Massangulo to Muita, and that the Chinese state-owned contractor built the part running between Massangulo and Muita.

The report says a written statement issued by CCCC quotes Mr Nyusi as praising the work the contractor did since May 2017 and asking it to build the rest of the road.

The last stretch will run from for 115 km from Lichinga to Cuamba, the report says.

The road will be the backbone of the transport network in northern Mozambique, the CCCC statement says.