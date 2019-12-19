Chinese, Angolan local governments keen to drum up business

The governments of the eastern Chinese city of Taizhou and the central Angolan province of Huambo have been discussing how to promote Sino-Angolan economic engagement, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Taizhou Municipal Committee vice-chairman Lu Xiaosheng as saying after meeting Huambo Governor Joana Lina that his government is hoping for a written agreement on the matter.

Mr Lu said he would like a party of Huambo businesspeople to visit his city and a party of Chinese investors to visit Huambo next summer.

He said the province was well situated to attract Chinese investment in its farms and tourist attractions.

For example, Chinese-owned Jiangzhou Agriculture Lda has invested US$12 million in growing cereals, fruit and vegetables, and in raising cattle on a 2,544 hectare farm in Huambo, creating 180 jobs, Angop quotes Mr Lu as saying.