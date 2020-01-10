China to accept pork from more Portuguese slaughterhouses

The Portuguese government says the Chinese authorities have permitted five more Portuguese slaughterhouses to ship the pork they produce to China.

A written announcement issued by the Portuguese Ministry of Agriculture says four other Portuguese slaughterhouses are already permitted to send pork to China since 2018.

The announcement released on Thursday says Minister of Agriculture Maria do Céu Albuquerque welcomes the opportunity for greater sales of Portuguese pork in China.

Her ministry strives to prise open foreign markets because exporting Portuguese farm products has a snowball effect on sales and on the “Portugal” brand, the announcement quotes Ms Albuquerque as saying.

Last September the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, quoted the ministry as saying negotiations about opening the Chinese market to Portuguese pears, apples and citrus fruit were at an advanced stage.