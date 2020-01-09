Cabo Verdean island to have Huawei CCTV system by October

Cabo Verdean Interior Minister Paulo Rocha has said Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd of China will finish installing a closed-circuit television surveillance system on the Cabo Verdean island of Boavista by October, A Nação reports.

The Cabo Verdean newspaper quotes Mr Rocha as saying so in Boavista on Wednesday after a meeting with local authorities to see where the cameras will be placed.

Mr Rocha said the installation work entailed digging up some roads in the island’s capital Sal-rei to lay fibre optic and electrical cables.

Boavista is the second-biggest draw for tourists in Cabo Verde, and the surveillance system will enhance the reputation of the island as a safe place to visit, A Nação quotes local mayor José Luís Santos as saying.