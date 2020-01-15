Cabo Verdean govt budgets US$9.8 mln for new cruise terminal

The Cabo Verdean government budget bill provides for 972 million escudos (about US$9.8 million) to be spent this year on building a cruise terminal on the island of São Vicente, in a Chinese-backed special maritime economic zone, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the government estimates that the total cost of the terminal will be 2.9 billion escudos (US$29.3 million).

The budget bill presented to the legislature predicts that the cruise terminal, due to be completed in 2022, will have a big effect on the economy of São Vicente and the nearby island of Santo Antão, Lusa says.

In November Cabo Verdean Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Olavo Correia reportedly said the government was working hard to set up in 2020 a special maritime economic zone covering São Vicente.