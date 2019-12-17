Brazil getting closer to starting soy meal exports to China

The head of the Brazilian oilseeds industry group, Abiove, has said the Brazilian and Chinese authorities are near to agreeing animal feed safety standards that Brazilian processors of soy meal must meet if they are to export the commodity to China, Reuters reports.

The news agency quotes Abiove President André Nassar as saying Brazil exports a lot more soybeans whole than in the form of meal, and that his industry would prefer to export more soy meal.

Mr Nassar said on Monday soy meal was used in China to feed livestock, so demand there for soy meal should rise once pig farming recovers from an outbreak of African swine fever.

The Brazilian and Chinese authorities have already agreed animal feed safety standards that Brazilian processors of cottonseed meal must meet if they are to export the commodity to China, Reuters reports.