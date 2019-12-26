Brazil, China to keep on making satellites together

Chinese and Brazilian officials have said their countries will carry on jointly developing satellites, and cooperate more closely in other aspects of the aerospace business, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes China National Space Administration Deputy Director Wu Yanhua as saying after the launching of the jointly developed China-Brazil Earth Resource Satellite-4A: “Space cooperation between China and Brazil has been very successful.”

The report quotes Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communication Marcos Cesar Pontes as saying the cooperation has contributed to international economic development.

China and Brazil have launched six earth resource satellites in the past 30 years, the report says.

They have a 10-year plan to collaborate in developing remote-sensing, meteorological and communication satellites, which may lead to cooperation in putting astronauts into space, exploring the moon, exploring deep space and aerospace education, Xinhua says.